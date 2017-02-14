Sedalia woman hurt in crash

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Heather N. Reyes, 27, was driving north on state Route M, north of state Route V, when she swerved to avoid striking a deer, which caused her vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and strike a ditch. The vehicle continued traveling north through the ditch until it struck a barbed-wire fence with its front passenger side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.