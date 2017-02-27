Sedalia school board to discuss budge...

Sedalia school board to discuss budget amendments at meeting -

Yesterday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education will discuss budget amendments for Fiscal Year 2017 during tonight's board meeting. Some cuts to the budget will be discussed as the district must grapple with a statewide $146 million cut to the state's general fund put into place by Gov. Eric Greitens.

