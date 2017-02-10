Sedalia school board to discuss athletics, budget cuts

The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education will have a work session tonight to discuss a number of topics including the district's athletic conference and a review of the district's strategic plan. Sedalia School District 200 is a member of the West Central Conference, consisting of seven school district members including Warrensburg, Nevada, Central High School, Clinton High School, St. Pius High School, and Archbishop O'Hara High School.

