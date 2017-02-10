Sedalia school board to discuss athletics, budget cuts -
The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education will have a work session tonight to discuss a number of topics including the district's athletic conference and a review of the district's strategic plan. Sedalia School District 200 is a member of the West Central Conference, consisting of seven school district members including Warrensburg, Nevada, Central High School, Clinton High School, St. Pius High School, and Archbishop O'Hara High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Ridge High School visits Kaysinger Art Sh...
|Fri
|Linda Schwermer
|1
|The Anatomy of Child Welfare Fraud
|Feb 5
|Veronica
|1
|NYC paid millions for flawed mental health reports
|Feb 4
|Veronica
|1
|Louis tuck??????
|Feb 1
|Geraldine
|2
|Good time with female and female
|Feb 1
|Johnnie
|2
|Review: J F E C Distributing (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Julio
|64
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|What Full Eye
|26
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC