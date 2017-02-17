Sedalia-Pettis County United Way recognizes partners

Sedalia-Pettis County United Way 2016-17 Campaign Chair Phillip Mefford, right, presents 2017-18 Campaign Chair Ben McFarlin with the traditional sparkling "bedazzled" work boots during Friday's 2016-17 campaign luncheon at the Best Western State Fair Inn. SPCUW Executive Director Staci Harrison, left stands with recipients of the campaign's Highest Giver award, Tyson Foods, from left Chris Traffanstedt, Ben McFarlin and Chelsy Galliher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.