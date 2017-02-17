Sedalia-Pettis County United Way recognizes partners -
Sedalia-Pettis County United Way 2016-17 Campaign Chair Phillip Mefford, right, presents 2017-18 Campaign Chair Ben McFarlin with the traditional sparkling "bedazzled" work boots during Friday's 2016-17 campaign luncheon at the Best Western State Fair Inn. SPCUW Executive Director Staci Harrison, left stands with recipients of the campaign's Highest Giver award, Tyson Foods, from left Chris Traffanstedt, Ben McFarlin and Chelsy Galliher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Foster Dad Blasts CPSs Abuse Of Power, A...
|2 hr
|Veronica
|2
|100s of BillionSSS to prosecute dads they know ...
|Mon
|Veronica
|5
|Green Ridge High School visits Kaysinger Art Sh...
|Feb 10
|Linda Schwermer
|1
|The Anatomy of Child Welfare Fraud
|Feb 5
|Veronica
|1
|NYC paid millions for flawed mental health reports
|Feb 4
|Veronica
|1
|Louis tuck??????
|Feb 1
|Geraldine
|2
|Good time with female and female
|Feb 1
|Johnnie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC