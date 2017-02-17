Sedalia-Pettis County United Way reco...

Sedalia-Pettis County United Way recognizes partners -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Sedalia-Pettis County United Way 2016-17 Campaign Chair Phillip Mefford, right, presents 2017-18 Campaign Chair Ben McFarlin with the traditional sparkling "bedazzled" work boots during Friday's 2016-17 campaign luncheon at the Best Western State Fair Inn. SPCUW Executive Director Staci Harrison, left stands with recipients of the campaign's Highest Giver award, Tyson Foods, from left Chris Traffanstedt, Ben McFarlin and Chelsy Galliher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former Foster Dad Blasts CPSs Abuse Of Power, A... 2 hr Veronica 2
100s of BillionSSS to prosecute dads they know ... Mon Veronica 5
News Green Ridge High School visits Kaysinger Art Sh... Feb 10 Linda Schwermer 1
The Anatomy of Child Welfare Fraud Feb 5 Veronica 1
NYC paid millions for flawed mental health reports Feb 4 Veronica 1
Louis tuck?????? Feb 1 Geraldine 2
Good time with female and female Feb 1 Johnnie 2
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC