Sedalia man injured in Pettis County accident

A Sedalia man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandon D. Franklin, 32, was driving a motorcycle north on state Route 127 at Main Street Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing his vehicle to travel off the right side of the road.

