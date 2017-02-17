Sedalia enjoys warm weather -

21 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

With sunshine and unseasonably warm weather on Thursday, Ryder Booz, 5, enjoys playing at Liberty Park with his father Ryan Booz of Sedalia. "School is out today, so we were getting in some park time before I have to go to work," Ryan Booz said.

