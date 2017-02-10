Pittsburgh Corning renovates, adds two history murals -
On Thursday, Pittsburgh Corning Plant Manager Mike Bradford, right, stands with repairman Terry Logan, left, and Pat Wagner, senior equipment designer, center, holding a 1957 photo of Sedalia Pittsburgh Corning Manager Karl Baumler giving service pens to employees. The men are standing in front of a new historical mural created for the company by Art & Graphic Innovations LLC. Pittsburgh Corning has been in Sedalia for 70 years.
