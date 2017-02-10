New Woods to open Wednesday in Sedalia -

According to a news release, the State Fair Shopping Center location will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, with a ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening at 10 a.m. Woods finally confirmed in early January it would be the new tenant in the former home of Bing's West in the State Fair Shopping Center on South Limit Avenue, which closed in late October 2016. The Bolivar-based grocery store chain purchased Bing's Pharmacies' prescriptions in summer 2016 and moved the Bing's West pharmacy's scripts to a standalone Woods Pharmacy that opened Aug. 4, 2016, on the southeast corner of the center.

