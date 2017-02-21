Missouri House moves forward on Real ID -
The Missouri House got one step closer Tuesday to passing a bill that would make state driver's licenses compliant with federal law. The debate comes as a deadline approaches that would prevent Missourians from using their state-issued licenses at airports or federal facilities, such as military bases, starting in January 2018.
