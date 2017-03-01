Mayor Stephen Galliher vetoes Sedalia...

Mayor Stephen Galliher vetoes Sedalia Regional Airport project ordinance -

Tuesday

After the Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance related to a Sedalia Regional Airport project during Monday night's meeting, Mayor Stephen Galliher has chosen to veto it. According to a City of Sedalia news release, Galliher vetoed Ordinance 10567, which agreed to future funding of more than $312,000 from the City's CIP fund by approving and accepting a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

