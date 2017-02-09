JobFinders opens new Sedalia outpost -

Tuesday Feb 7

JobFinders Employment Services recently expanded into Pettis County when it opened an office in Sedalia. JobFinders announced last week it has hired Nancy Grey as District Manager, which includes Sedalia and Jefferson City.

