JobFinders clarifies Greya s role at Sedalia outpost -
JobFinders Employment Services recently hired Pettis County resident Nancy Grey as the company's Regional Operations Manager. A previous posting provided to the Democrat by JobFinders incorrectly stated Grey was assuming the District Manager role in Sedalia.
