Green Ridge High School visits Kaysinger Art Show -
Hannah Schwermer, an 11th-grader at Green Ridge High School, stands with one of her first-place entries Thursday at the Kaysinger Art Show in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Building at State Fair Community College. Schwermer also received first place in colored pencil and second place in graphite.
