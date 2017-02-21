City of Sedalia budgeting 1.5% sales tax increase for FY18 -
As city staff continues the budget process for Fiscal Year 2017-18, the Sedalia City Council got its first public look at major plans so far during Monday night's meeting. Finance Director Kelvin Shaw gave a budget preview, going over revenue sources and expected expenditures for FY17-18.
