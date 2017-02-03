Cases recently resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court -
The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Jan. 10-31, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer. George Sant Jr. , 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for first degree statutory rape and 10 years in the Department of Corrections for first degree statutory sodomy, with sentences to run concurrently with one another.
