Baker Legal Services now open in Sedalia

On Jan. 30, Daniel Baker opened a new law office, Baker Legal Services LLC, located at 202 W. Fourth St. in Sedalia. Up until this point, Baker had been working as an associate attorney for the Law Office of Cox & Associates LLC, where he had a general practice consisting of a wide variety of cases.

