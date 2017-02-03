Agriculture enthusiasts visit Ag Expo...

Agriculture enthusiasts visit Ag Expo in Sedalia

Friday at the 2017 Ag Expo in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds Tyson Foods Inc. put on display cute baby chicks, just born yesterday. The chicks will be donated to the Green Ridge FFA after the show.

