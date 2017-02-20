2017 Ag Expo ends with good show -
Bart Brackman, one of four owners of LAG Industries LLC in La Monte, disassembles a panel display at the close of the two-day 2017 Ag Expo Saturday afternoon on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Brackman said the company sells livestock panels and equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Anatomy of Child Welfare Fraud
|Sun
|Veronica
|1
|NYC paid millions for flawed mental health reports
|Feb 4
|Veronica
|1
|Louis tuck??????
|Feb 1
|Geraldine
|2
|Good time with female and female
|Feb 1
|Johnnie
|2
|Review: J F E C Distributing (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Julio
|64
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|What Full Eye
|26
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jan 16
|Banana
|64
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC