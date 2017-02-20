2017 Ag Expo ends with good show -

2017 Ag Expo ends with good show -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Bart Brackman, one of four owners of LAG Industries LLC in La Monte, disassembles a panel display at the close of the two-day 2017 Ag Expo Saturday afternoon on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Brackman said the company sells livestock panels and equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Anatomy of Child Welfare Fraud Sun Veronica 1
NYC paid millions for flawed mental health reports Feb 4 Veronica 1
Louis tuck?????? Feb 1 Geraldine 2
Good time with female and female Feb 1 Johnnie 2
Review: J F E C Distributing (Jan '14) Jan 28 Julio 64
mike cash arrest (Feb '13) Jan 21 What Full Eye 26
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Jan 16 Banana 64
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC