Woods provides details on new Sedalia store -
Woods Supermarkets has officially confirmed it will be opening a second location in Sedalia after the Democrat reported on the new location last week . A new release issued Tuesday afternoon announces a second Woods location will be located at 1400 S. Limit Ave., the former home of Bing's West, in the State Fair Shopping Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis tuck??????
|Sun
|One timer
|1
|Life Point Church
|Dec 28
|Shame shame
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Dec 27
|Johnny Reb
|63
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Mia
|24
|please help my wayward step-daughter
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
|social worker claims she didn't KNOW she couldn...
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
|has a Ditzfeld had your wife? (Jun '14)
|Dec 12
|unLOYal
|17
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC