Twenter Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Twenter celebrated their 65th anniversary Dec. 27, 2016, with a surprise family dinner hosted by their children at the Sedalia Country Club. Ruben A. Twenter and Patricia A. White were married Jan. 10, 1952, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sedalia by Father J.T. Nolan.
