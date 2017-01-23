Three arrested in La Monte shooting -
Pettis County Sheriff's investigators arrested three suspects early Sunday in connection with a home invasion and shooting at an apartment Saturday night in La Monte, where a fourth suspect was shot by the apartment's resident. The Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against the three suspects, but they were not released Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: J F E C Distributing (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Common Sense
|62
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|What Full Eye
|26
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jan 16
|Banana
|64
|should social workers be big drunks & gamble ? ...
|Jan 10
|2100x1000 good mo...
|2
|Louis tuck??????
|Jan 1
|One timer
|1
|Life Point Church
|Dec 28
|Shame shame
|2
|please help my wayward step-daughter
|Dec '16
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC