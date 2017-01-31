Three arrested for drugs in Sedalia - 6:07 pm updated:
According to a Pettis County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies received a tip Sunday from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office regarding Randy Lee Gleason Jr., of Leeton, who had a Johnson County warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with a cash-only $20,000 bond. Deputies were given another tip of males standing outside a residence in the 4200 block of West Main Street in Sedalia.
