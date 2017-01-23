Sedalia teen arrested for vehicle thefts

Sedalia teen arrested for vehicle the...

The Sedalia Police Department and the Pettis County Sheriff's Office are working together to investigate a string of vehicle thefts in the area after a teenager was arrested Monday morning. According to online court documents, Gunner A. Saulbeamer, 17, of the 6500 block of Willow Brook Road, has been charged with first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting arrest, stealing a motor vehicle and second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

