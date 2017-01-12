Sedalia readies for impending ice storm

Sedalia readies for impending ice sto...

Mike Dubert, shift manager at Westlake Ace Hardware, places additional bags of ice melt on the front shelf of the store at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Sedalia was preparing for the arrival of winter storm Jupiter that is expected to bring between a half to three-fourths of an inch of ice.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Pettis County was issued at January 14 at 3:47AM CST

