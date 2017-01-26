Sedalia man sentenced for illegal firearm

According to information from Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Darrick Thomas Brown, 38, of the 1400 block of South Sneed Avenue, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to seven years in federal prison without parole. On Aug. 10, 2016, Brown pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

