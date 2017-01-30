Sedalia man charged with distributing meth -
According to a Sedalia Police Department STING unit news release, patrol officers and detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit responded to the 1800 block of South Montgomery Avenue to serve a drug-related search warrant. After officers forced entry through the front door, a male found inside was taken into custody without incident.
