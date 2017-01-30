Sedalia man charged with distributing...

Sedalia man charged with distributing meth -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

According to a Sedalia Police Department STING unit news release, patrol officers and detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit responded to the 1800 block of South Montgomery Avenue to serve a drug-related search warrant. After officers forced entry through the front door, a male found inside was taken into custody without incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good time with female and female 5 hr Heather2017 1
Review: J F E C Distributing (Jan '14) Jan 28 Julio 64
mike cash arrest (Feb '13) Jan 21 What Full Eye 26
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Jan 16 Banana 64
should social workers be big drunks & gamble ? ... Jan 10 2100x1000 good mo... 2
Louis tuck?????? Jan 1 One timer 1
Life Point Church Dec '16 Shame shame 2
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC