Sedalia man arrested on Saline child sex charges -
A Sedalia man who was recently hired by the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri was arrested earlier this week on two charges involving sexual molestation of a young girl in Marshall. Jerome Lee Williams II, 19, was charged with two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy of a person less than 12 years old, according to a probable cause statement provided by the Saline County Circuit Court.
