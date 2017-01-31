Sedalia man arrested for DWI -

Sedalia man arrested for DWI

A Sedalia man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in Moniteau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Aaron T. Cramer, 24, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, 700 feet east of Koerkenmeier Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

