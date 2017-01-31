Sedalia man arrested for DWI -
A Sedalia man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in Moniteau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Aaron T. Cramer, 24, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, 700 feet east of Koerkenmeier Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good time with female and female
|Mon
|Heather2017
|1
|Review: J F E C Distributing (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Julio
|64
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|What Full Eye
|26
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jan 16
|Banana
|64
|should social workers be big drunks & gamble ? ...
|Jan 10
|2100x1000 good mo...
|2
|Louis tuck??????
|Jan 1
|One timer
|1
|Life Point Church
|Dec '16
|Shame shame
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC