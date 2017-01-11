Sedalia losing a mile of the Katy Trail -
Looking southwest along the Katy Trail at Randall Road on Friday, one sees rails are being exposed as a mile-long portion of the Katy Trail is being torn out from Griessen Road to Boonville Avenue to accommodate an agreement with a commercial property owner and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Owners of property, once known as Alcolac in the 24000 block of Randall Road, are refurbishing the building and need the rail spur that is connected to the Katy Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should social workers be big drunks & gamble ? ...
|Tue
|2100x1000 good mo...
|2
|Louis tuck??????
|Jan 1
|One timer
|1
|Life Point Church
|Dec 28
|Shame shame
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Dec 27
|Johnny Reb
|63
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Mia
|24
|please help my wayward step-daughter
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
|social worker claims she didn't KNOW she couldn...
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC