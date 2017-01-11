Sedalia losing a mile of the Katy Trail

Looking southwest along the Katy Trail at Randall Road on Friday, one sees rails are being exposed as a mile-long portion of the Katy Trail is being torn out from Griessen Road to Boonville Avenue to accommodate an agreement with a commercial property owner and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Owners of property, once known as Alcolac in the 24000 block of Randall Road, are refurbishing the building and need the rail spur that is connected to the Katy Trail.

