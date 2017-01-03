Sedalia City Council sets 2017 priorities -
The Sedalia City Council, city staff and Mayor Stephen Galliher worked for most of the day Saturday setting priorities and goals for 2017 during the annual strategic planning session. Council heard presentations from public safety, community development, personnel, public works and finance departments regarding goals and needs for the near future, including requests for funding in the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget.
