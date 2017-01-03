Sedalia City Council meeting to include budget public hearing -
With the new year comes a new budget process for the City of Sedalia, which will begin today with a public hearing. Tonight's Sedalia City Council meeting will begin with a public hearing to allow any comments regarding items for consideration by council in setting the strategic plan and budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. According to City Administrator Gary Edwards, this is the first of two public hearings regarding the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget, with the second being hosted at the conclusion of the budget process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis tuck??????
|Sun
|One timer
|1
|Life Point Church
|Dec 28
|Shame shame
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Dec 27
|Johnny Reb
|63
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Mia
|24
|please help my wayward step-daughter
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
|social worker claims she didn't KNOW she couldn...
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
|has a Ditzfeld had your wife? (Jun '14)
|Dec 12
|unLOYal
|17
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC