Sedalia City Council meeting to include budget public hearing

With the new year comes a new budget process for the City of Sedalia, which will begin today with a public hearing. Tonight's Sedalia City Council meeting will begin with a public hearing to allow any comments regarding items for consideration by council in setting the strategic plan and budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. According to City Administrator Gary Edwards, this is the first of two public hearings regarding the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget, with the second being hosted at the conclusion of the budget process.

