Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation looking forward

The Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation is already making plans for the 2017 festival, including a new tour and a Joplin memorial concert. Foundation President Kathleen Boswell presented the organization's annual report during Tuesday night's Sedalia City Council meeting.

