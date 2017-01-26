Road improvements continue at Leroy Van Dyke Avenue -
Road construction continued Wednesday at Leroy Van Dyke Avenue and Curry Drive just off of U.S. Highway 50 west of Sedalia. The construction is part of a road improvement project that takes in U.S. Highway 50, Oak Grove Lane, West Main Street and Leroy Van Dyke Avenue.
