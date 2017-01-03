Reeda s trial provides interesting testimony
Leslie Reed went to trial on Oct. 12, 1938, for the Aug. 4 murder of Ed Williams. Witnesses at the crime scene portrayed Reed as the aggressor, shooting an unarmed Williams through the window of Reed's mother's home at 412 West Pettis where Williams boarded, after what seemed to be a minor quarrel.
