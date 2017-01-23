Pettis County Commission approves FY17 budget -
The three commissioners have been working on the budget since hosting budget hearings in November with each elected official and department head. Going into FY17, Presiding Commissioner David Dick said the county has some money carried over from FY16 due to conservative budgeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: J F E C Distributing (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Common Sense
|62
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|What Full Eye
|26
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jan 16
|Banana
|64
|should social workers be big drunks & gamble ? ...
|Jan 10
|2100x1000 good mo...
|2
|Louis tuck??????
|Jan 1
|One timer
|1
|Life Point Church
|Dec 28
|Shame shame
|2
|please help my wayward step-daughter
|Dec '16
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC