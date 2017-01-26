Opportunities abound at Veterans Home -
The Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg offers a variety of employment opportunities for those interested in serving our nation's veterans. The home employs over 275 full and part-time workers who travel from all over West Central Missouri to enhance the lives of veterans.
