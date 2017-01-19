Northwest Elementary principal resigns

Northwest Elementary School Principal Jo Ellen Black has resigned her position effective Monday evening in the latest of personnel changes in the Pettis County R-V School District. Bill Betteridge, a retired educator and former principal at Heber Hunt Elementary School in Sedalia, will act as interim principal at Northwest Elementary, according to Pettis County R-V Superintendent Cody Hirschi.

