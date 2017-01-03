Newcomer files for Sedalia City Council -
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information about Smithton candidate filing, Pettis County R-XII School District filing and to correct information regarding a La Monte councilperson. All four incumbents for the Sedalia City Council have filed for re-election in the April 4 municipal election, as well as one newcomer to city government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis tuck??????
|Sun
|One timer
|1
|Life Point Church
|Dec 28
|Shame shame
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Dec 27
|Johnny Reb
|63
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Mia
|24
|please help my wayward step-daughter
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
|social worker claims she didn't KNOW she couldn...
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
|has a Ditzfeld had your wife? (Jun '14)
|Dec 12
|unLOYal
|17
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC