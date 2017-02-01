New Sedalia Visual Art Association show opens at City Hall -
Glenda Miller, of Tipton, rearranges her 48-by-30-inch oil painting "What's Out There" Tuesday morning at the Sedalia Municipal Building. Miller, Sedalia Visual Art Association secretary/treasurer, and jewelry artist Linda Schwermer, SVAA board member, have a new art show in the building's lobby that will run today through March.
