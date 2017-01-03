Midwest economic survey suggests big improvement in December - 8:01 pm updated:
Soaring numbers in a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest that economic conditions are improving in nine Midwest and Plains states, according to a report issued Tuesday. The Mid-America Business Conditions Index report shows the overall economic index for the region jumped to 53.1 in December from 46.5 in November.
