Memorial Roe v. Wade observance to be hosted Jan. 20
The public is invited to attend a memorial observance of the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the historic case in 1973 that legalized abortion in all 50 states, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Pettis County Courthouse in Sedalia.
