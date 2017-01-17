Less ice than expected in Sedalia - 6...

Less ice than expected in Sedalia - 6:21 pm updated:

Sunday

Freezing rain accumulates on the World War I Doughboy Memorial early Sunday morning at the Pettis County Courthouse. Although not as much freezing rain fell as predicted during winter storm Jupiter, it was enough to keep many Sedalians inside for the weekend.

