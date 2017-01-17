Koch-Kelchner engagement
Alan and Carol Koch, of Lee's Summit, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lacy Koch, of Valley Park, to Garrett Kelchner, of Shrewsberry. He is the son of Mark and Dana Kelchner, of Sedalia.
