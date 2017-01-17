Impact Signs installs signage for Radio Shack, Sprint Store -
Despite the chilly weather and drizzle Tuesday morning, Eric Schneider, left, and Eli McDonald, installers for Impact Sign & Lighting Co., discuss the signage to be added to the Radio Shack building, located at 3400 Winchester Dr. Schneider said the new Radio Shack signs will include the Sprint Store name. Eli McDonald, an installer for Impact Sign & Lighting Co., of Sedalia, measures an area Tuesday morning on the front of Radio Shack that will hold new business signage.
