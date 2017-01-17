Harbor Freight Tools coming to Sedalia -
A bright red-and-white sign on the side of the former El Tapatio building, 1705 W. Broadway Blvd., announces it will soon be home to a new Harbor Freight Tools location. The new business is expected to open in March.
