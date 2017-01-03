Gold Buyer robbery suspects indicted by grand jury

According to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, a grand jury was convened Wednesday to consider charges related to the shooting and robbery at Gold Buyer on Dec. 18, 2014. After the jury considered testimony, indictments were handed down on the two suspects previously charged by Sawyer's office, Henry L. Ward, 19, and Timothy L. Peck, 27. "In Pettis County we are fortunate to have a sitting grand jury waiting to serve the needs of this county and to help facilitate the movement of felony criminal charges," Sawyer explained.

