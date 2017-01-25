Crash Reports -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Susan K. Blystone, 73, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, just west of NW 1501 Road, when she slowed to turn. Another eastbound vehicle driven by Brian M. Dick, 30, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of Blystone's vehicle.
