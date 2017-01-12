City of Sedalia activates Emergency Snow Routes -
Due to predicted inclement weather this weekend, the City of Sedalia is activating the Emergency Snow Route effective at 7 a.m. Friday. According to a city news release, this will allow the designated roadways to be easily cleared for emergency and other vehicles.
