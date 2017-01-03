Cases resolved in Pettis County Circu...

Cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court -

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Pettis County Circuit Court from Dec. 19 to Dec. 30, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer. Donnie L. Friend, 30, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three concurrent seven-year terms in the Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance and two probation violation cases that were also related to controlled substances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louis tuck?????? Jan 1 One timer 1
Life Point Church Dec 28 Shame shame 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Dec 27 Johnny Reb 63
mike cash arrest (Feb '13) Dec 23 Mia 24
please help my wayward step-daughter Dec 14 Veronica 1
social worker claims she didn't KNOW she couldn... Dec 14 Veronica 1
has a Ditzfeld had your wife? (Jun '14) Dec 12 unLOYal 17
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,153

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC