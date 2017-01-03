Cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court

The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Pettis County Circuit Court from Dec. 19 to Dec. 30, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer. Donnie L. Friend, 30, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three concurrent seven-year terms in the Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance and two probation violation cases that were also related to controlled substances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.