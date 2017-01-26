Beeman anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. David Beeman, of Windsor, celebrated their 40th anniversary with a surprise gathering of friends and family Aug. 28, 2016, at Colton's Steakhouse in Sedalia. David Beeman and Jo Ellen Lentz were married July 30, 1976, at the La Monte United Methodist Church by Pastor Jerrie Jones.
